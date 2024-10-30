Abandoned gas station in Camden sparks outrage after months of illegal activity: officials

County and city leaders are calling out the alleged absentee landlord and owners of what they say is an abandoned gas station in Camden.

U.S. Petroleum off Admiral Wilson Boulevard has been closed for months, becoming the target of graffiti, dumping, squatting and other illegal activities.

On Tuesday, officials called on Pontus Capital Shell Portfolio LLC to clean up and maintain the property.

MORE HEADLINES:

They say the gas station continues to rack up code violations, and is now a landmark for blight in the community.

"Our city deserves better than this," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "This is a gateway through our community. Thousands and thousands of vehicles come through here every day, and they see this ungodly sight."

FOX 29 reached out to the property owner, who said that the property is currently subject to a long-term lease agreement:

"Under the terms of this lease, the tenant bears full responsibility for property maintenance and continuous operation. While the tenant has failed to fulfill these obligations, our ability to take immediate corrective action is legally constrained by both the existing lease terms and the tenant’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The ownership group, consisting of out-of-state passive investors, has never occupied nor maintained legal possession of the property. Despite receiving no rental income for several years, Pontus remains committed to working constructively with the City of Camden to address these issues, within the boundaries of our legal constraints."