Barefoot Country Music Fest: Wildwood police enforcing safety, alcohol, bag policies

Country music fans are descending on Wildwood beaches once again for what is expected to be a jam-packed Barefoot Country Music Fest.

The 3-day music festival kicks off Thursday with performances by more than 40 artists, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Old Dominion.

Wildwood Police have partnered with multiple agencies across the state to ensure the safety of all attendees as juvenile crime has erupted along the Jersey Shore since the start of the season.

The department laid out some of the policies their officers will be enforcing throughout each day of the festival:

Clear bag policy

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a designated gate

Alcohol policy

No "tailgating" in the beach parking area

Zero tolerance for consuming alcoholic beverages on the beach or boardwalk outside the event area

Prohibited items

Selfie Sticks

Air Horns

Balloons, Balls, Inflatable Balls, Frisbees

Caution Tape, Rope

Coolers

Aerosol Containers

Drones, Remote Control Vehicles or Toys

Illegal Drugs & Drug Paraphernalia

Outside Food, Alcohol, or Drinks

Fighting / Taunting / Threatening Remarks or Gestures

Flashlights

Hula-Hoops

Laser Pointers

Large glow stick wands, swords, shields

Over Intoxication / Signs of Impairment Related to Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Sling Shots

Stuffed Animals

Tents / Tarps

Toy Guns / Water Guns

Umbrellas

Vape AVPs / Mods / Liquid Refills

Video Cameras

Wagons / Wheeled Carts

Walkie Talkies

Weapons (Guns, ammo, knives, tasers, pepper spray, etc.)

Personal Chairs

Unsealed disposable vapor or electronic cigarettes

Refillable vapor or electronic cigarettes

Marijuana

For a full list of prohibited items, along with more policies and information, check out the Barefoot Music Fest website.

Wildwood police are also warning attendees to be on the lookout for fraudulent wristbands for the event: