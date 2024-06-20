Barefoot Country Music Fest: Wildwood police enforcing safety, alcohol, bag policies
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Country music fans are descending on Wildwood beaches once again for what is expected to be a jam-packed Barefoot Country Music Fest.
The 3-day music festival kicks off Thursday with performances by more than 40 artists, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Old Dominion.
Wildwood Police have partnered with multiple agencies across the state to ensure the safety of all attendees as juvenile crime has erupted along the Jersey Shore since the start of the season.
The department laid out some of the policies their officers will be enforcing throughout each day of the festival:
Clear bag policy
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
- Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a designated gate
Alcohol policy
- No "tailgating" in the beach parking area
- Zero tolerance for consuming alcoholic beverages on the beach or boardwalk outside the event area
Prohibited items
- Selfie Sticks
- Air Horns
- Balloons, Balls, Inflatable Balls, Frisbees
- Caution Tape, Rope
- Coolers
- Aerosol Containers
- Drones, Remote Control Vehicles or Toys
- Illegal Drugs & Drug Paraphernalia
- Outside Food, Alcohol, or Drinks
- Fighting / Taunting / Threatening Remarks or Gestures
- Flashlights
- Hula-Hoops
- Laser Pointers
- Large glow stick wands, swords, shields
- Over Intoxication / Signs of Impairment Related to Excessive Alcohol Consumption
- Sling Shots
- Stuffed Animals
- Tents / Tarps
- Toy Guns / Water Guns
- Umbrellas
- Vape AVPs / Mods / Liquid Refills
- Video Cameras
- Wagons / Wheeled Carts
- Walkie Talkies
- Weapons (Guns, ammo, knives, tasers, pepper spray, etc.)
- Personal Chairs
- Unsealed disposable vapor or electronic cigarettes
- Refillable vapor or electronic cigarettes
- Marijuana
For a full list of prohibited items, along with more policies and information, check out the Barefoot Music Fest website.
Wildwood police are also warning attendees to be on the lookout for fraudulent wristbands for the event:
- Only buy from the BCMF official page
- If buying from others, try to buy from a friend or family
- If buying from a stranger, verify that wristbands are valid by emailing info@bcmf.com