The 10 best books of 2022, according to Barnes and Noble booksellers

article

If you're looking for something new to read or want to add a new book to your current collection, Barnes & Noble has released its list of the 10 best books for 2022.

The well-known bookseller’s list of reading material has a little something for everyone from former child TV star Jeannette McCurdy, former first lady Michelle Obama and one book about chemistry.

Here is the list of the 10 best books, according to Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble 10 best books for 2022

1) "I’m Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy



Jeannette McCurdy, a former actress on the popular Nickelodeon shows "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," wrote a memoir detailing her challenges as a former child actor dealing with eating disorders, addiction, and a turbulent relationship with her mother. The New York Times bestseller is an inspiring story of resilience and independence, Barnes & Noble writes on their website.

2) "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s new book is a follow-up to her best-selling memoir "Becoming." Obama shares her wisdom strategies to stay hopeful and balanced in an uncertain world.

3) "Our Missing Hearts" by Celeste Ng

This book describes a bond between a mother and child in a society living in fear. Barnes & Noble describes the book as a story about the power and limitations of art to create change and the life lessons passed on to children.

4) "Babel" by R.F. Kuang

The novel is about an orphan from China brought to London by a professor who teaches the boy the art of linguistics. The professor hopes his teaching will help the young boy get into the well-known school Babel, where individuals learn different languages, Barnes & Noble writes on their website.

5) "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

"Lessons in Chemistry" takes place in 1960s California and tells the story of scientist and single mom Elizabeth Zott, who reluctantly becomes the host of a popular cooking show. As Zott’s popularity grows, not everyone is happy because she’s not only teaching women to cook but challenging them to change the status quo, according to Barnes & Noble.

6) "A World of Curiosities: A Novel" by Louise Penny

This new novel is the latest version in author Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling book mystery series. The main character Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns in the book which tells the story of two people returning to a small town where their mother was murdered.

7) "Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis" Fortress Prison' by Ben Macintyre

Author Ben Macintyre delves into one of the most well-known prison stories in history. During World War II, the German army used the Colditz Castle to hold prisoners. Barnes and Noble explains on their website that the prisoners of the castle came up with creative ways to escape which became epic.

8) "Skandar and the Unicorn Thief" by A.F. Steadman

If your into fantasy stories, author A.F. Steadman’s new novel should interest readers. The main character is 13-year-old Skandar, who aspires to become a unicorn rider to compete in a big race called the Chaos Cup. Skandar develops a relationship with one unicorn but later learns of danger that he and his new friend have to stop, according to Barnes & Noble.

9) "The Rabbit Hutch" by Tess Gunty

This novel takes place in an Indiana town and features several characters living in a low-income housing complex during a hot week in July impacted by an act of violence.

10) "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human" by Siddhartha Mukherjee

This new book breaks down what it means to be human by understanding cells. Author Siddhartha Mukherjee tells the story of how scientists discovered cells and used their knowledge to create new humans, Barnes & Noble explains.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

