Shelter-in-place lifted after armed man barricade himself inside Evesham home: police

Authorities say an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside an Evesham Township home and fired shots was safely taken into custody.

Police surrounded a property on Brookfield Drive around 6 a.m. Monday, and issued a shelter-in-place for residents in neighboring homes.

Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller said no one was hurt when the armed suspect fired shots during the barricade situation.

Police coordinated with local school districts to make necessary changes to school bus routes in the area as the incident unfolded.

Hours later, police said the unnamed male was safely taken into custody. Investigators will remain on the scene to learn more about the incident.