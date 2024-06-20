Battleship New Jersey will return to Camden Waterfront on Thursday

The Battleship New Jersey will return to its well-known spot along the Camden Waterfront on Thursday.

The nation's most decorated battleship dry-docked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard back in March to undergo extensive maintenance. From there, the WWII-era ship sailed to Paulsboro to undergo ballast repairs and restoration.

The $10 million project included power washing and sandblasting to remove marine growth and debris; repainting; early warning corrosion system repairs; and inspecting, replacing and welding over more than 160 through-hole openings.

The Battleship New Jersey will sail back to its longtime dock along the Camden Waterfront on Thursday. It is expected to depart from Paulsboro around 11 a.m. and arrive along the Camden Waterfront around 1:30 p.m.

Featured article

The battleship, which was built in the 1940s in Philadelphia, served for about 50 years before its retirement in February 1991. It has been a floating museum since 2001. The ship was built at the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and was launched from there on Dec. 7, 1942, the first anniversary of the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ship is the most decorated battleship in Navy history, earning distinction in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and conflicts in the Middle East, according to its website. The ship steamed more miles, fought in more battles and fired more shells in combat than any other battleship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.