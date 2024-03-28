Beach erosion across South Jersey shore towns causing major concern ahead of summer crowds

As spring dawns and we begin to dream of warmer temps and endless summer nights, listening to the waves lap the shoreline, Jersey shore officials are becoming concerned that many of the communities so popular may run out of shoreline to relax on.

Some New Jersey shore towns have lost a lot of their beach.

In Atlantic City, the water is rolling in much too close to some casinos. While some are looking for ways to change that as summer looms, it doesn't appear as if much change will take place before Memorial Day. This article walks through some of the beach erosion struggles in Atlantic City.

You can see what the beach in Atlantic City looks like right now with our live camera.

If you look at our Ocean City, New Jersey camera, you'll see the ocean breaking close to a sand dune by the boardwalk.

Compare those short beaches to North Wildwood.

Parts of North Wildwood don't have a beach at all. A retaining wall installed by the community protects parts of Kennedy Beach Drive from the water, but water still splashes over it and onto the road during storms.

Good Day Uncut took a closer look at that and what else is being done to fight beach erosion.

Beach erosion is also a problem in other states. Officials across Long Island are asking for federal help to fight beach erosion.

This article from New York’s FOX 5 explains how storms have helped to erode the beaches there.

There were a lot of storms that rode up the coast this past winter, and they are part of the reason for the beach erosion in some Jersey shore towns.

On the plus side, some of the Wildwoods gained sand from the storms and water patterns.