Bear on the loose in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The search is on for a different kind of culprit in Montgomery County - a furry one!
Officials say they received several calls about the bear in Hatfield Township late Monday night.
The bear was seen wandering along the 2900 block of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road.
Keep those doors locked! Police are advising resident to keep their pets inside, and not to approach the bear.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.