Bear on the loose in Montgomery County, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
Bear spotted in Hatfield Township

Police say a bear was spotted Monday night on the 2900 block of Woodview Drive.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The search is on for a different kind of culprit in Montgomery County - a furry one!

Officials say they received several calls about the bear in Hatfield Township late Monday night.

The bear was seen wandering along the 2900 block of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road.

Keep those doors locked! Police are advising resident to keep their pets inside, and not to approach the bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.