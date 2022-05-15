Bear sought after attack on NJ woman heading to check mail

article

Authorities say a woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by a black bear as she walked down a New Jersey road to check her mail.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lafayette Township.

Officials said the 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was "involved in a physical encounter with one of them." A neighbor used a car horn to scare the animals off.

The woman was treated for injuries to her arm and buttock.

State officials said if the 150- to 200-pound bear is caught, it will be euthanized.