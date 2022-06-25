Beer worker strikes ends: Union reaches deal with major beer distributors in Philadelphia area

Beer lovers, rejoice! A new agreement between local beer distributors and its workers means your Fourth of July is officially saved.

Teamsters Local 830 went on strike earlier this week after rejecting a proposed contract from the Delaware Valley Importers Distributors Association.

Picket lines went up at three big beer distributors: Muller, Inc. and Origlio Beverage in Philadelphia and Penn Beer in Hatfield in Montgomery County. All three companies distribute popular alcohol beverages, including Miller products, Coors, Budweiser, and White Claw.

The nearly week-long strike came to an end Saturday when both the union and association came to an agreement on a new, four-year labor contract.

"This was a fight for economic fairness and a better quality of life for our members. I am proud to say we’ve achieved our goals and today’s overwhelming ratification by the Teamsters Local 830 membership attests to the great gains we’ve realized in this new four-year agreement," said Daniel Grace, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 830.

Grace said the strike could have left beverage shelves at several local stores empty for the Fourth of July.

"Beer will be flowing during the July 4th holiday, making it a happy one for the people of the Delaware Valley and the thousands of small businesses that rely on the beer industry for their livelihoods," according to a joint statement.