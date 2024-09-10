Local composer, writing partner win Emmy to complete EGOT

A local composer and his writing partner have achieved showbiz history by becoming the fastest to complete the EGOT.

Benj Pasek, an Ardmore native, and Justin Paul Emmy for their work on the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Room.’

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – the four major awards for film, music, theater and television.

Pasek and Paul's EGOT are the fastest to achieve EGOT status, needing just over seven years to complete the cycle.

The pair is perhaps best-known for their song ‘City of Stars’ featured in the critically acclaimed 2018 movie ‘La La Land.’