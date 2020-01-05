Bensalem girl desperately searches for beloved doll as she undergoes brain surgeries

One little girl in Bensalem is desperately missing her dear companion, a Minnie Mouse doll she has had almost 13 years.

The two have been through a lot together, including 40 brain surgeries at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

A post her mom made to Facebook regarding the return of the doll has received over 40,000 shares.

Brianna and her beloved doll Minnie.

The tears and panic are something every parent knows when their child’s beloved doll is missing. But, only Bryanna Ramirez can understand the comfort her Minnie Mouse doll brings her, waking up surgery after surgery.

“She’s been through everything with me,” said Bryanna. “She makes me feel safe.”

The 13-year-old has a serious brain condition called Chiari malformation. Her mom, Niki Ramirez, says Bryanna and her sisters were all born with a tissue disease. “Their skull is too small for their brain and it pushes their brain down to their spinal cord,” Niki added.

Bryanna has had Minnie since before she can remember and the doll has been by her side through 40 brain surgeries and two strokes.

Niki says the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia nurses know Minnie, and if Bryanna was going to be in a brace, so was Minnie.

“She wanted this doll and my husband and I said we are not going to spend $6 on that! She is not going to use that and she literately from that day did not put Minnie down,” Niki explained.

When they realized Minnie was missing before bedtime, panic flashed through Niki’s mind. “She’s been through everything. Even when she is sedated and before she wakes up from surgery she is looking and feeling for that Minnie before she even wakes up.”

The family says Minnie was last seen at the Chick-fil-A on Horizon Blvd across from Neshaminy Mall around 6 Saturday night.

“She is having medical issues now and to see her have to go through the hospital again without her, it’s just horrible,” stated Niki.

Bryanna Ramirez holding onto her Minnie Mouse doll after a surgery.

The mother and daughter went back to the Chick-fil-A where employees sifted through trash bags, but Minnie was nowhere to be found.

The family is praying someone picked up the doll by mistake and they hope for a homecoming.

“I just really want her back,” said Bryanna.

