Bensalem man sentenced 20 to 51 years for sextortion of 15 victims

A 27-year-old Bensalem man has been sentenced to 20 to 51 years for sextortion of 15 victims.

Ian Pisarchuk, of Bensalem Township, faced many of his victims and their families in his sentencing Thursday, each telling of the extensive emotional damage wrought on their lives, due to his actions.

Bucks County officials said Pisarchuk used up to four anonymous Snapchat accounts to threaten, torment and frighten girls and women, some as young as 12, into sending him sexually explicit photos and video.

According to authorities, an investigation began in Oct. 2020 when they received a report that a juvenile was harassed and threatened via Snapchat. Police say an unknown subject had threatened to post naked pictures of the girl if she did not send more naked pictures to him.

The investigation led to an IP address connected with Pisarchuk. A forensic examination of his phone produced dozens of sexually explicit photos and video of both juvenile and adult females.

Pisarchuk was first charged in June 2021. He eventually pleaded guilty in March of 2022 to 67 counts of enticing a minor to produce child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, sexual extortion, stalking, terroristic threats, harassment and cyber harassment of a child.

During the sentencing, Bensalem Detective Aaron Woelkers testified Pisarchuk would send up to 20 Snapchat messages to girls and women in one minute, in an effort to build a relationship before turning on his victims, threatening to expose them to family, friends and employers, unless they submitted sexually explicit photos or videos. Those frightened enough to comply faced more threats for more explicit materials.

"The actions of this defendant are truly horrific, and the impact he has had on the victims, their families, and the community is immeasurable," Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern said. "I am relieved that this defendant was stopped before he could ruin any additional lives. I hope that others who are victims of similar crimes feel empowered to come forward to police and report what has happened to them, so we can investigate and do our best to achieve some form of justice for them."

Pisarchuk is sentenced to serve 20 to 51 years behind bars in state prison.