Berks County high school closing 2 days after surge of COVID cases

Exeter Senior High School, in Berks County, is closing for two days, due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Superintendent for the Exeter Township School District, Dr. Kimberly Minor, made the announcement Tuesday evening.

The high school campus was to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, while extracurricular activities and athletics were not going to be held.

According to the statement, high school students will partake in all-virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday, then resume in-person lessons at the school Friday, April 30.

The statement by Dr. Minor, on the school district’s website, went on to say any student who came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 would be contacted by school officials.

