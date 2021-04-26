Garnet Valley Middle School shifts to all-digital learning April 27-30, due to COVID outbreak

article

Garnet Valley Middle School is returning to all-virtual learning beginning Tuesday, April 27, school officials announced Monday.

Citing a recent increase of coronavirus cases and five new cases Monday, school officials said it was taking the action to shift students to all-digital learning for the rest of the week.

In a statement released Monday, officials said:

"This decision allows us to mitigate the continued increase in probable or positive individuals who are in attendance during their contagious period, which will also lessen the opportunity for transmission within the school."

School officials went on to say they hoped to reopen the building to students to return for in-person learning Monday, May 3.

___

Advertisement

RELATED:

COVID-19 outbreak reported among 2nd grade class at Penn Valley Elementary School

Vaccines Required: Several Delaware Valley universities mandate vaccines for returning students

Washington Township High School students get COVID-19 vaccine in school's gym

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter