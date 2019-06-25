article

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman remains in medically-induced coma in Hawaii, a family spokesperson confirmed.

"Beth Chapman continues to be in a medically-induced coma in Honolulu. Any further comment on her current condition will have to be approved by Duane and her family before I can send another statement. I have been checking with them and not received anything, as yet," said Mona K. Wood, a representative for the family. Wood declined to comment further on Chapman's condition pending approval from family members.

Chapman, the wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter," was placed into medically induced coma in Hawaii on Saturday, sources said.

The 51-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. After a successful surgery, the cancer returned and Chapman started chemotherapy in December.