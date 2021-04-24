Bicyclist dies after being struck by car near Philadelphia Art Museum, police say

article

A bicyclist who was clipped by a car and thrown from her bike while crossing Kelly Drive on Sunday morning has died, according to an update from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The unnamed woman was traveling in the bike lane near Spring Garden Street around 11 a.m. when she tried to pass two lanes of traffic and continue riding on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive, police said.

While crossing the westbound lanes, police said the woman's back tire was clipped by a car and she was thrown from the bike. According to investigators, the crash caused the woman to strike the car's windshield.

The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and died just before 2 p.m, police said.

The driver of the striking car, a black BMW, remained on scene, according to police. The investigation is being led by the Philadelphia Police Department's Accident Investigation Division.

