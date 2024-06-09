Bicyclist killed in crash, vehicle strikes tree in New Jersey: police

Ocean County officials are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Jackson Township Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday around 12:00 p.m. Jackson Township officers were summoned to the area of Farmingdale Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist.

Upon investigating, officials discovered that a 2017 Audi A4 was traveling westbound on Farmingdale Road when it swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a red SUV.

The Audi then swerved into the left lane to avoid the crash, and struck a bicyclist.

MORE HEADLINES:

After striking the bicyclist, the driver of the Audi over-corrected his steering and struck a tree.

The red SUV fled the scene and continued eastbound on Farmingdale Road.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the incident.

The driver of the Audi was transported to CentraState Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle that may have caused the crash is believed to be a red or maroon Hyundai. The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a Caucasian woman with a young male child.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sergeant Brad Frank of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3689, or Sergeant Edward Travisano of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.



