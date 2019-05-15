Bizarre pursuit of stolen car ends peacefully in Angeles National Forest area

Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies and Covina police are in pursuit of a reported stolen car in the Whittier area Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began in Pico Rivera at about 4:37 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Department.

The pursuit started as a slow-speed pursuit but at times picked up speeds up to 60 mph on the streets of West Covina, Covina and Azusa.

At one point, the pursuit went through Rose Hills Cemetery in the Whittier area. It's unknown if there are any passengers in the car with the driver, but at this time authorities believe the driver is the only occupant of the car.

At about 5:30 p.m., the pursuit suspect drive onto a dirt path in San Gabriel Canyon Road in Angeles Crest next to the roadway where the vehicle became stuck. A few minutes later the suspect gave up and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately known.