Black Clergy of Philadelphia seek accountability over gun violence prevention money

Another violent weekend in Philadelphia left nearly two dozen people injured and killed three people. Among the victims were children and teens.

There’s a push to make sure the millions of dollars for gun violence prevention recently announced ends up where it’s supposed to and local clergy want a seat at the table.

Pastor Alfred Duncan says security cameras greeting visitors at the door of his home for more than 20 years is a first he didn’t want.

"Everyone wants to live in peace and safety and not have to deal with stuff like this," Pastor Duncan commented.

"It seemed like there were about 60 kids on the street, which was unfortunate," stated neighbor Reese Floreace.

Neighbors say after an overnight Sunday gathering, a 15-year-old was shot inside an Airbnb before 3 a.m. Neighbors also say the rental property is a source of chaos, lately, on normally quiet Keyser Street, in Germantown. The shooting capped off a weekend of violence where nearly two dozen people were shot across the city.

It’s why the Black Clergy of Philadelphia hosted a press conference Monday, saying they want a seat at the table, along with accountability and oversight of the promised $155 million going toward initiatives to prevent and reduce gun violence.

Especially when it comes to resources for city youth in specific zip codes.

"We want to make sure that those dollars get to the groups effectively, immediately and as quickly as possible, because the blood is still rising," one minister stated.

"Community organizations have been fighting for funding for years, but I believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," Philadelphia organizer of Ceasefire PA Kallel Edwards said.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and other leaders joined the briefing. Gauthier said the city is still finalizing how the funds will hit the street and there will be an oversight committee. Edwards is hopeful.

"We need funding for those guys to be father figures and mentorships for the youth," he added.

