Overnight gun violence across Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 12 injured

One man was killed and a dozen were injured in shootings across Philadelphia overnight Saturday into Sunday as the homicide rate in the city continues to climb.

The violence began at approximately 9:54 p.m on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street on the highway. A 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to each leg while a 16-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the right forearm. Both males were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

According to police, an unidentified 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Port Richmond, on Memphis and East Cambria Streets, Sunday morning around 1:15. No arrests have been made and police are investigating a possible motive.

Around the same time, police responded to a shooting in South Philadelphia, at Cross and South 9th Streets, where they found a 58-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jefferson and listed in stable condition.

Police investigate fatal shooting on Memphis and East Cambria, while shootings across Philadelphia Sunday morning injured three others.

At about 1:42, police were called to East Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue, where they discovered a man, thought to be about 25-years-old, suffering with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Temple and listed in critical condition.

Police responded to Leonard and Fanshawe Streets at approximately 2:33 a.m. for another shooting. This time, a man in his 30's suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm, and leg. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

In Frankford, at about 2:45 in the morning, police found a 58-year-old man, who drove from Leonard and Fanshawe Streets to Bustleton and Frankford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in extremely critical condition.

In Mill Creek on the 4900 block of Aspen Street at approximately 4:09 a.m., a 16-year-old male was shot once in the left leg. He was transported by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

At about 5 a.m. on the 5700 block of Frankford Avenue, a 40-year-old man suffered gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

On Ruth and Clearfield Streets at approximately 6:21 a.m., a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

An early morning shooting left three men hospitalized in Kensington on Sunday. It happened on the 2700 block of Ruth Street on the highway at approximately 7:54 a.m. Police say a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year old man all suffered gunshot wounds to various locations on their bodies. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital where two are listed in stable condition and one is listed in critical condition.

All shootings are under investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



