Check out these Black-owned businesses in Chestnut Hill

Along Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, lie businesses of all different types.

"Years ago I knew that I wanted to be a business owner in Chestnut Hill, but at that time it seemed unreachable," said Tish Taylor, the Owner of Posh Hair Artistry.

After years of reaching, Tish Taylor’s dream came true with her salon, Posh Hair Artistry.

"I know at the time that I was looking to actually become a business owner in Chestnut Hill, there were not a lot of brown people and businesses open," said Taylor.

That’s changing, as more businesses in the area are run by people that look like her.

Just down the block you can see and feel the rhythm from Scene-N-Action Productions Co (SNAPCo.)

"I think we get a lot of, wait a minute, Chestnut Hill," said Lydia Robinson, the Founder/Artistic Director of SNAPCo,

Robinson is in Chestnut Hill providing a business and nonprofit that helps teach dance and creative theater to children, including those that are at risk and underserved.

"It’s a great opportunity to have diverse reach to the children and just serve the community through the arts, you know that’s the heart for us," said Robinson.

Stephania Jones serves the community through her fashion.

"There are no other clothing stores in this block so, really I stand alone, but my windows speak for themselves," said Jones.

A bold voice of expression through vibrant colors and unique designs that speaks of the journey Jones has taken to get here.

"Hard work because it’s not easy, I mean people might think it is easy, it’s easier said than done," said Jones.

With hard work, comes success, like William Brown, the owner and headmaster barber of The Duke Barber Company in Chestnut Hill.

After servicing the Northern Liberties community, he expanded to Chestnut Hill, where he is happy to see more and more diverse businesses continue to come to the hill.

"Lotta interesting businesses on the hill that are minority-owned, women owned, black owned and trying to keep it on the hill, you know where we all support each other," said William Brown, the Owner/Headmaster Barber of The Duke Barber Co. Chestnut Hill.