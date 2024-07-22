Two mass calls unite Black voters in support of Kamala Harris for president

Hours after President Joe Biden announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president following his exit from the race, two mass calls prompted women and Black voters to unite in Harris' support.

"Hearing multiple times, oh there's this call of Black women and at first it was like 6,000 and then 10,000. Then somehow we hit 30,000, and it kept going up," said Danielle Brown.

That number soared to 44,000 on a massive call from Sunday night.

It was meant to fuel support for Vice President Kamala Harris following the President's announcement that he is withdrawing from the race.

"I wanted to hear what everybody had to say, and it was just inspiring to hear listen this is where we're at so we're going to rally behind her," said Brown.

The call was posted on a social media account called Win with Black Women.

"It was really great to see Black women come together and say we're going to rally our support," said Brown who is the second vice president of the Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Harris is also a member of the sorority.

"As a sorority we're non-partisan so we can't take up for anyone or any political campaign but we want to make sure that people who look like us have the opportunity and resources to get registered and be able to vote," she said.

In 24 hours, Harris raised $81M following President Biden's endorsement. A record for presidential donations.

"This new energy has breathed life not just into the party but into the nation," said Dr. Aaron Smith. He is an assistant professor in the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University. Swing states like Pennsylvania are key in this Presidential election and specifically the Black community which is a sought-after voter demographic.

"The Black family because I think a lot of people are really desperate for an invigoration and strengthening of the Black family. People always talk about how things used to be and how families used to work together and cooperate," said Smith.

A second mass call took place tonight. It was called Black Men for Harris.