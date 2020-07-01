Bodies of Philadelphia man, brother found after going missing in Murderkill River; 2 others rescued

article

Authorities in Delaware have recovered the bodies of two swimmers who went missing late Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police responded to the Murderkill River near South Bowers beach around 3 p.m. for after a report that two swimmers had been carried away by strong currents.

Investigators say Kevin George Jr., 21, his brother Zion George, 20, and two of their friends, a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman all went to South Bowers Beach for a day trip.

Kevin, Zion, and the other man all went into the water to swim during low tide and were pulled out into the river as the tide changed and currents strengthened, according to police.

Police say an off duty firefighter and his cousin were in the area at the time and heard cries for help. Both men entered the water and were able to save the 20-year-old man from the water, as well as the woman they were with after she went into the water to try and help as well.

Kevin and Zion could not be found and a search was conducted and suspended later in the night.

At 9 a.m., crews returned to the scene for a search and recovery mission. Kevin and Zion were located in the same area of the river later in the morning.

