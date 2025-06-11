Man who led officers on chase in 2 counties after shots fired arrested after stand-off
MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A wild scene that began in Montgomery County grew into a chase and ended with a stand-off in Bucks County before a suspect was taken into custody.
What we know:
The calm of a Wednesday was interrupted as gunshots rang out in Marlborough Township, Montgomery County officials said.
Right around noon, on Wednesday, police received many 911 calls about shots fired in relation to a man driving a black Mustang. More 911 calls then came in about a man threatening a bicyclist and shooting in woods nearby.
Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of Swamp Creek and found the vehicle in question.
Timeline:
The man then took off in the car, leading an officer on a seven-minute chase, while firing shots. He did not hit the officer or patrol vehicle.
The chase then quickly ended a little before 12:15, at Ridge Road in West Rockhill in Bucks County where the man then holed up in a structure, firing multiple weapons at officers.
Two SWAT units responded, along with numerous other police departments from Montgomery and Bucks counties.
The stand-off ended peacefully, with the suspect being taken into custody without incident just before 2:30.
What's next:
The suspect is in the custody of Marlborough Police and they expect to file charges.