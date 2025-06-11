Man who led officers on chase in 2 counties after shots fired arrested after stand-off

article

The Brief A call for gunshots evolves into a wild scene in Bucks County involving a stand-off, a chase and an officer being shot at. The chase ran across two counties and eventually ended after two and a half hours with a suspect taken into custody.



A wild scene that began in Montgomery County grew into a chase and ended with a stand-off in Bucks County before a suspect was taken into custody.

What we know:

The calm of a Wednesday was interrupted as gunshots rang out in Marlborough Township, Montgomery County officials said.

Right around noon, on Wednesday, police received many 911 calls about shots fired in relation to a man driving a black Mustang. More 911 calls then came in about a man threatening a bicyclist and shooting in woods nearby.

Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of Swamp Creek and found the vehicle in question.

Timeline:

The man then took off in the car, leading an officer on a seven-minute chase, while firing shots. He did not hit the officer or patrol vehicle.

The chase then quickly ended a little before 12:15, at Ridge Road in West Rockhill in Bucks County where the man then holed up in a structure, firing multiple weapons at officers.

Two SWAT units responded, along with numerous other police departments from Montgomery and Bucks counties.

The stand-off ended peacefully, with the suspect being taken into custody without incident just before 2:30.

What's next:

The suspect is in the custody of Marlborough Police and they expect to file charges.