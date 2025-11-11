Body of unhoused, undocumented man found along Schuylkill River trail: officials

The Brief A man's body was found Monday night along the Schuylkill River trail in Montgomery County. The man was unhoused and undocumented, according to officials. His identity and cause of death have not been released.



A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County after the body of an unhoused and undocumented person was found along the Schuylkill River trail.

What we know:

Investigators say the gruesome discovery was made by an unhoused person along the Schuylkill River trail near Haws Road on Monday night.

Officials later confirmed the discovery of the body of an unhoused and undocumented man in his 40s.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the man's body and have not said how he died.