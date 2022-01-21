Bodycam shows Delaware officers lift car off woman pinned underneath tire

Video released by police in New Castle County shows officers joining together to lift a car off a woman's arm after she somehow became trapped underneath the vehicle Wednesday morning.

The New Castle County Division of Police said officers were called to Fieldstone Lane in the community of Country Creek and found a 70-year-old woman with her left arm pinned underneath the front driver's side tire of a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Police explained that a neighbor tried to use a carjack to free the woman before officers arrived, but it did not raise high enough.

Bodycam footage shows officers in New Castle County lifting a car off a 70-year-old woman's arm after she somehow became trapped underneath the vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows three officers surround the front tire and lift the car, while another officer slides the woman out from underneath the car.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was admitted in "serious, but stable condition."

Investigators have not said what caused the woman to become pinned underneath the tire, but alcohol is not believed to have played a role.

"The quick thinking and physical actions of the bystander and the officers from the Division of Police played a major role in this patient being protected from further injury, and possibly death," Chief of the New Castle County Emergency Medical Services Division Mark R. Logemann said.

