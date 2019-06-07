Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant

If you love the delicious Dole Whips served at Disney resorts, then you’re in for a treat this summer if you head to Disney Springs in Florida.

Wine Bar George, one of the newer restaurants at the entertainment district, is now serving Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwiches that are made with pineapple, Moscato and vodka. The restaurant shared an image of the decadent treat on Instagram.

The alcohol-infused Dole Whip is sandwiched between two sugar cookies, and the mixture in the middle gets covered with tropical-themed and brightly colored sprinkles.

Wine Bar George released the boozy dessert on Friday, selling them for $8 per cookie. But Dole Whip lovers be aware: The restaurant only has limited quantities of the treat each day.

It will be available throughout the summer.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.