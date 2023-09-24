Boy, 3, fatally struck by vehicle in Wilmington: officials

article

A 3-year-old boy was tragically killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Wilmington.

Officials say the child was at the 500 block of South Madison Street, in Wilmington’s Riverfront district, on Sunday, about 10 a.m. when police received the call for an accident.

Responding officers found the child, hit by a vehicle. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries a short time later.

Authorities say the vehicle remained at the scene. The fatal accident is under investigation. No other details regarding the incident were released.

Anyone with any information regarding the tragic accident is urged to contact Corporal Keith Johnson at 302-571-4415.