Man in gas mask pepper-sprayed, tied up worker in restaurant robbery on Route 70: police
EVESHAM, N.J. - An innocent woman's day of work turned into a night of terror when police say she was tormented by a robbery suspect over the weekend.
Police say a man wearing a gas mask entered the Mikado Japanese Sushi & Steak House on Route 70 in Evesham after closing Saturday around 10:30 p.m.
Once inside, he pepper-sprayed a female employee before tying her hands and feet, and duct-taping her mouth, according to authorities.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register before police say he fled the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspects in Muslim women's clothes rob 2 nail salons at gunpoint; 1 employee shot: sources
- Boy, 3, fatally struck by vehicle in Wilmington: officials
- Double shooting inside Nicetown takeout restaurant kills 1 man, critically injures another: officials
The victim was left bound inside the restaurant until she was eventually found by a co-worker. She was treated at a local hospital, and released.
A similar incident occurred in Medford Township days prior on September 19, officials say.
Police have released a photo of vehicle they believe could be related to the suspect.