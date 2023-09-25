Man in gas mask pepper-sprayed, tied up worker in restaurant robbery on Route 70: police

article

An innocent woman's day of work turned into a night of terror when police say she was tormented by a robbery suspect over the weekend.

Police say a man wearing a gas mask entered the Mikado Japanese Sushi & Steak House on Route 70 in Evesham after closing Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Once inside, he pepper-sprayed a female employee before tying her hands and feet, and duct-taping her mouth, according to authorities.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register before police say he fled the scene.

The victim was left bound inside the restaurant until she was eventually found by a co-worker. She was treated at a local hospital, and released.

A similar incident occurred in Medford Township days prior on September 19, officials say.

Police have released a photo of vehicle they believe could be related to the suspect.