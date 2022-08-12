DA: Man, 20, becomes third person charged in connection with shooting that left 2 teens dead in Easton

article

The Northampton County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that left two teens dead in March, making him the third person to face homicide charges in the case.

Authorities say Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning just after 10:30 a.m. in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Cagle has been charged with two counts of homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and related charges.

According to officials, on March 14 around 3:42 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street and found 17-year-old D'Andre Snipes in the front driver seat of an SUV with gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead on scene, police say.

Kavan Figueroa, who was found in the front passenger seat, was also suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the DA's Office.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.

Investigators say they located different shell casings at the scene and it was determined that multiple people shot into the car Snipes and Figueroa were sitting in.

Two people, Altajier Robinson, 20, and Jayden Denizard, 15, were taken into custody in March in connection with the shooting and they also face homicide charges.

Denizard told authorities he used a .380 caliber handgun to shoot into the car while Robinson used a Glock 9mm and Cagle used a 9mm Smith & Wesson, according to the DA's Office.

Authorities say Cagle is currently at the Warren County Prison and he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania.