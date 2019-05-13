Boy calls 911 to report he was left in hot car with 6 kids

Seven children -- between the ages of two and four -- were left in a hot car in a mall parking lot in Waldorf Friday afternoon, according to the county sheriff's office.

Authorities say at around 1:06 p.m., a child called 911 and told dispatchers he and six other children were inside a hot, unattended car. The child said he was not sure where they were located.

Through GPS, dispatchers were able to locate the vehicle at St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities say they found the seven children in the car, a black Monte Carlo, with the windows rolled up. The car was not running at the time.

Officers were able to help the children get out of the car, and fire and EMS personnel provided treatment.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old woman and reportedly the mother of two of the children, arrived at the car about 10 minutes after the children were freed.

During an investigation, authorities say the woman had been in the mall for about 20 minutes shopping.

The woman was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

Authorities say they are not releasing the woman's name at this time, "due to the nature of the crime and to protect the victims."