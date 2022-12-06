Boy in the Box: Police announce press conference to unveil new details in decades old cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced that they will hold a press conference to discuss new developments in the "Boy in the Box" investigation, the decades old Philadelphia cold case.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, alongside a team of investigators, will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. to unveil new details of the 1957 murder of a young boy that has garnered national attention.
Police say the boy, estimated to be 4-6 years old, was found severely beaten and wrapped in a blanket in a box on a street in Fox Chase.
Scant leads have emerged to help police identify the child over the last 65 years, until Thursday, when police say they will announce new information.
The Vidocq society - experts at cracking cold cases - have pushed for answers using DNA developments and genealogy testing.
"Through hard work, investigational good luck, science, and the grace of God, we will put a name on that memorial," Chief Science Officer for Vidocq Dr. Michael Rieders said.