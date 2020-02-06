Boy with autism joins Moorestown basketball team as DJ

A 12-year-old boy with autism is spinning tunes for the Moorestown boys basketball team.



As of this week, Blake Rouen's two loves go hand and hand. The Moorestown seventh grader is not only the team’s resident DJ but a recognized member of the team he adores. He pumps up the players, honors their song requests and for a third night this week, he inspired a win.

"He's honestly is adding a lot of energy for us. Now, we didn’t have anything to play for, but now we go out and play for Blake," basketball player Evan Francisco said.

Blake’s mom, Polly Tremoulet, says her son understood music before he could speak words.

"This is what he wants to do, wants to make people happy, and wants to do it through music," she said. "I cry when the basketball team comes over and gives high fives at the end of the game."

