Breast Cancer Awareness: Fishtown boutique, medical supply shop helps patients navigate cancer journey

"There’s women that they’re going through this alone," said owner Sasha Ortiz. "They don’t have family. They don't have a support system and that's why I'm here."

The boutique, decked out in pink, specializes in offering a range of products such as mastectomy bras, prostheses, post-surgery garments, and more. Their mission is to provide a compassionate and supportive space for women to find resources during their treatment and recovery.

"You feel less than after you suffer from breast cancer," said Lisa Serrano, a breast cancer survivor and Sasha’s aunt. "You have scars. I didn’t want anyone, well not anyone, I didn’t want my husband to touch me. And this makes you feel like more of a woman again."

Serrano was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2020. She says a lot of people don’t realize the impact the diagnosis can have on someone’s life, not just physically but mentally. But during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she wants survivors and those still battling to be hopeful throughout their journey and to advocate for themselves.

"You have to advocate for yourself," said Serrano. "Every day, you have to advocate. If you feel something isn’t right and you feel a lump somewhere, because that's what happened to me…I felt a lump and they tell you, ‘No it’s okay.’ No, it’s not okay."

Pink Promises also travels to their clients throughout the tristate. You can either use your insurance or pay cash. Visit Pink Promises website, here, for more information.