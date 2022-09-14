Brewerytown shooting leaves 3 teens injured, police say

article

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three teens injured in Brewerytown on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:35 p.m., police say they responded to the 2800 block of West Oxford Street for reports that three people had been shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three teenagers suffering gunshot wounds.

Police say the first victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot two times in the thigh. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where was placed in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES

Source: Search of Delaware County property linked to 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

Arson suspect who allegedly hoarded over 150 jugs of gas inside Philadelphia property arrested

18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District

The second victim, who authorities describe as a 17-year-old boy, was shot one time in the chest and one time in the leg. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials.

An 18-year-old boy was the third victim and authorities say he suffered a graze wound to the face. After being transported to Temple Hospital, he was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities say no arrest has been made in this incident and no weapons were recovered.

As police actively investigate this shooting, they are asking anyone with information to please contact them.