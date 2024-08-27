Bridge renovation project in Norristown impacting businesses, residents

A community in Norristown is speaking out after they say a bridge renovation project is negatively impacting businesses and residents.

"Business-wise, it's dead. I lost 75% of my business because of that," said Syed Tirmizi. He says the project is isolating a significant number of his customers.

"From that side of the bridge people walk this way to shop here. That shut down," he said.

Tirmizi owns Norristown Food Mart on Markley Street in Norristown just feet away from the road closure.

"It's hard for me to struggle and pay all the bills," he said.

Other nearby businesses in the area of Markley, Spruce and Harding Boulevard have similar complaints.

"It's like a ghost town. It is like a ghost town," said Francis Undercuffler. He owns Parkway Garage. He is fortunate to be able to survive on his regular customers, but his neighbors are not as lucky.

"I know people aren't coming around to the other businesses. They just do not want to. You sit in traffic for an extra twenty, half hour to 45 minutes. It depends," said Undercuffler.

Detour signs are posted all over town.

PennDOT says it is a rehabilitation project of an historic stone-arch bridge.

"It carries Markley Street and part of Elm Street over Stoney Creek in Norristown," said Brad Rudolph with PennDOT.

He says this part of the project which is happening in sections up 202 to 309 began this past spring. Crews have so far moved and changed underground utilities. Next is excavation.

"A couple months of digging. They gotta get down to the original stones. So they will be working underneath the bridge, dismantling those stones to access and repair the bridge's structural components," said Rudolph.

Residents say it is a challenge for them too. We caught this kid crossing the construction site despite warning signs and fencing.

Deacon Abney says he will not cut through even though his house is a two-minute walk to Elm Street Train Station on the other side, but it is much longer because of the detour.

"I gotta walk 19 minutes to catch my train," said Abney.

PennDOT expects work to be finished spring of next year.