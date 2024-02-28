Expand / Collapse search
'Brisket Bandit' on the loose after stealing hundreds of dollars in meat in Berks County: police

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A grocery store in Berks County is a little salty after it became the victim of some recent meat mischief.

Nearly $400 worth of brisket was stolen from the Giant Supermarket in Exeter Township.

Police say a man caught on surveillance footage is wanted for the brisket theft.

He's even been dubbed the "Brisket Bandit" by the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.