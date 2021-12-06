Bristol Middle and High School closed due to threat Monday

article

Officials from Bristol Middle School/High School say the school will be closed Monday due to a threat.

The school district received a Safe2Say Something tip shortly after 10 p.m. that disclosed the information that a student had planned to "shoot up the high school".

As a result, The Bristol Borough Police Department was notified.

Officials say that "out of an abundance of caution" they decided to close both schools for the day in order to ensure the safety of its students.

A student was identified and arrested in relation to the plan by authorities from the Bristol Borough Police Department. That student had been detained in a juvenile detention center.

Instead of attending in-person classes, students will participate in virtual learning for the day.

An investigation remains underway at this time. Both schools should reopen on Tuesday.

