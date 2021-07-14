Broad Street Run announces official date for fall 2021

article

The Broad Street Run is returning after last year's cancellation.

Officially, the Broad Street Run will be held on Sunday, October 10th.

"The run is in close communication with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to ensure the race is conducted with public health and safety as our top priority," officials stated.

Participants in the 2020 race are guaranteed entry and must complete their registration by July 29.

For other wishful participants, registration will open on July 15.

This is the second year in a row, since the beginning of the pandemic, that the Broad Street Run has had to be postponed. It was last held in May 2019.

More information about the Blue Cross Broad Street Run can be found at www.broadstreetrun.com where the event has posted an FAQ with information.

