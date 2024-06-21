Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Bryce Harper, Wawa collaborate on epic new Under Armour player exclusive cleats

By Kamryn Scrivens
Published  June 21, 2024 7:01pm EDT
Entertainment
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has joined the many athletes who have custom shoes, with his new player exclusive (PE) cleats. 

In an effort to pay homage to Harper’s pre-game ritual of stopping by Wawa to fuel up before hitting the field, of course the staple convenience store had to be in the mix!

Wawa and Bryce Harper partnered up to design the custom Harper 9 cleats in collaboration with Under Armour. 

According to a rep with Under Armour, the Wawa-themed PEs offer better support for the movements of today’s baseball athletes, with an elevated design. 

The Harper 9 displays a mix of gradient colors from the original Wawa branding. 

Image 1 of 2

Photos of Harper 9 cleats provided by Under Armour

The heel also features a Wawa barcode logo, similar to the barcode at check out for Harper’s favorite summer Hoagie.

Photo provided by Under Armour

The shoe features Under Armour's HOVR technology which provides cushioning for maximum energy return, a stable base, and incredible comfort.

In addition to the custom PE’s, Under Armour has designed custom t-shirts, which will be sold online at UA.com, and Harper 9 Turfs, which will be sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods in July.

Photo of custom merch provided by Under Armour

Harper is expected to debut the new custom kicks Friday. 