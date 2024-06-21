Bryce Harper, Wawa collaborate on epic new Under Armour player exclusive cleats

article

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has joined the many athletes who have custom shoes, with his new player exclusive (PE) cleats.

In an effort to pay homage to Harper’s pre-game ritual of stopping by Wawa to fuel up before hitting the field, of course the staple convenience store had to be in the mix!

Wawa and Bryce Harper partnered up to design the custom Harper 9 cleats in collaboration with Under Armour.

According to a rep with Under Armour, the Wawa-themed PEs offer better support for the movements of today’s baseball athletes, with an elevated design.

The Harper 9 displays a mix of gradient colors from the original Wawa branding.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos of Harper 9 cleats provided by Under Armour

The heel also features a Wawa barcode logo, similar to the barcode at check out for Harper’s favorite summer Hoagie.

Photo provided by Under Armour

The shoe features Under Armour's HOVR technology which provides cushioning for maximum energy return, a stable base, and incredible comfort.

In addition to the custom PE’s, Under Armour has designed custom t-shirts, which will be sold online at UA.com , and Harper 9 Turfs, which will be sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods in July.

Photo of custom merch provided by Under Armour

Harper is expected to debut the new custom kicks Friday.