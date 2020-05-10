Bryn Mawr flower shop donates bouquets to healthcare workers with every order

Tracie Daly has been busy inside her Bryn Mawr flower shop delivering Mother’s Day bouquets to deserving moms, plus healthcare heroes as an added perk.

“When this whole pandemic started and there was this crisis and the shutdown, we were thinking, what can we do?” said Daly.

Katie’s Bouquet Shop is extending their Mother’s Day deal for the whole month of May: order flowers and they will also send an arrangement to a nurse, doctor or frontline worker.

“It really has taken on a life of its own,” Daly said. “Because some people are just calling to donate money towards the flower purchase for the hero, some people have no hero that they know or in mind and they say please just donate to a hospital or somebody of your choice.”

This Mother’s Day has been especially tough from Tracy. It’s the first year without her mom, who passed away around Christmas. Tracy says she dedicated her life to her family and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, working there for over 40 years.

“This kept me going during this past week. Like making everyone else happy has made me get through today,” Daly said.

Daly helped others through pain, like a grieving firefighter who walked into her shop on Lancaster Avenue.

“He ordered an arrangement, a sympathy arrangement, and I was like ‘You know what pal? This is for you!’ We quickly made one. I’m like you’re a hero, you’re on the frontline. Now he’s crying and I‘m crying and we can’t hug each other because we aren't allowed!”

Until we can hug again, Katie’s Bouquet Shop will send flowers, in honor of her mom and frontline heroes working through the pandemic.

