Bucks County farm owner who fled country after being charged with animal cruelty in custody

The former owner of a Bucks County animal farm that fled the country after being charged with over 100 counts of animal cruelty has been placed in custody.

What we know:

Members of the Bucks County SPCA in August 2024 seized over two dozen animals from Narrow Way Farm in Newtown after receiving reports of mistreatment.

Animal welfare workers soon discovered that the owner of the farm, Abigail Tuttle O’Keeffe, had fled the country with no plans to return.

Animals were found living in unhealthy conditions on the farm, and animal welfare workers found several dead animals and reports of animals suddenly dying.

It was later discovered that multiple sheep and goats died from a heavy parasite load, while other emaciated animals were being fed an improper diet.

Other animals were treated for a condition commonly known as ‘foot scald’ and some goats were diagnosed with respiratory symptoms.

O’Keeffe was arrested in Belize in April for firearm possession and deported back to the United States to face animal cruelty charges in Bucks County.

What they're saying:

U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark described the case as "the largest case of farm animal cruelty in county history."

"This was an exceptional case in terms of the number of animals, severity of their suffering, and the interagency cooperation required to bring Ms. O’Keeffe back to the United States to face charges and gain justice for the animals," Chief Humane Society Police Officer at Bucks County SPCA Nikki Thompson said.