Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients

A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.

Investigators say McAndrew owned and operated Superior Legal Services on Woodbourne Lane in Levittown.

He advertised for the business on social media, through a website and by sending letters to people who could possibly need legal services, authorities say.

Detectives say they spoke to a licensed attorney who told investigators he worked with McAndrew until learning that he was not licensed. In the time he worked with McAndrew, the attorney said he co-counseled three civil cases with McAndrew.

Police say they were able to identify individuals in two of the three civil cases McAndrew worked on. According to the District Attorney's Office, one person said he signed a retainer with McAndrew for $30,000 in September 2021 and another client said they paid $6,000 in February 2022.

Officials say they are searching for McAndrew, who has not yet been arraigned. According to authorities, he has also used the name Michael MacAndrew in the past.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or anyone who believes McAndrew may have victimized them is urged to contact Bucks County police at 215-348-6868.