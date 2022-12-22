Police: Suspect in critical condition after being shot while trying to break into North Philadelphia home

article

A man is in critical condition and being held by police after he was shot while trying to break into a home in North Philadelphia, police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday morning at 4:36 a.m. on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s, was entering the home through a window when he was shot by a person who lived there.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say the suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The scene was held, the weapon was recovered and the suspect is being held, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group.