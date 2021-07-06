Bucks County man facing upgraded charges in brutal assault of girlfriend after victim dies

article

A Bucks County man accused of brutally assaulting his girlfriend at a Morrisville hotel is now facing upgraded charges after authorities say the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Last week, authorities charged Evan Marquis Smith with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and related charges. Wednesday, authorities say he will be arraigned on a homicide charge after the victim, 36-year-old Jamie Beighley, was pronounced dead Sunday at Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office says Beighley had been clinging to life since Thursday night, when police say she was assaulted at the New Falls Motel.

Police responded to the motel on the 200 block of Lincoln Highway in Falls Township for a report of a cardiac arrest. When officers arrived they found Smith performing CPR on the unresponsive victim.

At that time, police say Smith became combative with officers before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police later arrested him in the area of Hunter Drive in Morrisville.

First responders say the victim was found without a pulse when they first arrived, but they were able to establish one and transport her to the hospital.

Medical reports indicated that Beighley's injuries were consistent with strangulation, according to the DA's office. She also suffered head trauma and a possible brain bleed.



