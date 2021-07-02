Prosecutors: Bucks County man charged with assault that left girlfriend on life support

article

A man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault at a motel in Fairless Hills that left a 36-year-old woman on life support

The incident happened on the 200 block of Lincoln Highway Thursday night.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, when police arrived they found Evan Smith performing CPR on the unresponsive victim.

Smith allegedly became combative and uncooperative with first responders prior to fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Officers pursued Smith for a short time before terminating the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

The victim Jamie Beighley, 36, was found lying on the floor of the motel room without a pulse. Police observed blood around the victim’s head and face area, as well as her hands. After establishing a pulse, Beighley was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she remains on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

A short time later, police apprehended Smith in the area of Hunter Drive in Morrisville. Prosecutors say Smith told police that the couple engaged in a heated verbal argument prior to engaging in sexual activity, at which time Smith allegedly choked Beighley to the point of unconsciousness. Medical reports indicate that Beighley’s injuries are consistent with strangulation.

Smith is facing aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.

He is being held on $500,000 bail.



