Bucks County middle school counselor charged with sexually assaulting student placed on administrative leave

A middle school counselor is facing several charges after allegedly committing sexual-related crimes towards a student in Bucks County, officials say.

According to the DA, Kelly Ann Schutte, a 35-year-old Pennridge South Middle School counselor, was charged Thursday with three counts of institutional sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and one count of corruption of minors. Court documents, obtained by FOX 29, stated the middle school student in question was 14 at the time of the alleged crimes.

The affidavit revealed intimate details of the ordeal between Schutte and the student, beginning with the original 911 call from the student’s mother, who called police when she learned her son had allegedly been kissed and touched inappropriately by his school counselor. According to the documents, the minor admitted to having a romantic and sexual relationship with Kelly Schutte, with the contact initiating in Schutte’s home.

Court documents allege the sexual relationship between the two began during a class field trip last fall, where Schutte was sitting with the minor on the bus, adding Schutte would regularly call the minor to her office during school hours, resulting in the student missing class.

The affidavit goes on to reveal the inappropriate contact continued through school apps, like Canvas and when school let out for the summer, social media apps like Snapchat.

In addition, court documents reveal sexual contact between the two happened in Schutte’s car outside of a local supermarket, her home and even in the minor’s bedroom when his family was away.

Pennridge School District released a statement Friday afternoon revealing Schutte was placed on administrative leave. The message mentions the district was aware of the allegations back in July 2023, which prompted the immediate decision to place her on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member facing prosecution, it is crucial to reiterate the district's stance against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student. Such behavior will NOT be tolerated."

This is an active case. More information will be provided as soon as possible.



