Bucks County police officer accused of possessing child pornography

A Bucks County police officer who lives in Montgomery County is facing felony charges of possessing child pornography, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Authorities said Matthew Reiss, 47, of Palm., Pa. in Upper Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

On April 16, 2021, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of two child sexual abuse images to a Google email account, according to investigators.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said an IP address for the Gmail account was traced to Reiss' residence. They added the cellphone number associated with the Gmail account was a known phone number of Reiss.

Matthew Reiss (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

Detectives served a search warrant on May 19. According to authorities, the investigation found 660 images, which included 10 images that were of child pornography, depicting children under the age of 13. They also obtained online chats where in one he stated he worked for a local government entity, investigators said.

Reiss has been placed on administrative leave from the Hilltown Township Police Department.

He was arraigned and released after posting $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter