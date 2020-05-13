Bucks County rapidly moving toward the yellow phase of Pa. reopening plan, officials say

As counties across Pennsylvania attempt to balance reopening the economy and slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, state health officials are still wary about allowing harder-hit communities to begin the reopening process.

Bucks County, a region with more than 4,000 positive tests, is among the roughly 30 counties yet to transition from the Red Phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

Meanwhile, counties in the yellow phase have lifted stay-at-home orders and eased restrictions on non-essential businesses, while still enforcing social distancing and mitigation guidelines.

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia heard from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Wednesday afternoon. Marseglia reported there was consensus that the county is rapidly moving toward the yellow phase of reopening and there should be more information within the next week.

Counties in yellow will all have entered the "Yellow Phase" of reopening by Friday, May 15.

Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie joined Good Day on Wednesday ahead of planned demonstrations to push for reopening the county.

Harvie admitted that his county is not ready to reopen right away, but residents would like a timetable for reopening from state officials.

The commissioner said that county health advisors and state health officials have exchanged promising data on infection rates and hospital capacity that could be used to set a goal for reopening.

"We need to get to certain numbers and we're hoping we're in that right direction and we're hoping to hear from the governor and Secretary Levin that we're on the right path and hopefully we get an idea of how far away we are," Harvie said.

While Harvie celebrated the progress his county has made, he admitted that there is still work to be done. Likening it to a basketball game, the commissioner said the fight against coronavirus is at halftime.

"We're not in the fourth quarter, we know there's a long way to go, but we're feeling confident," Harvie said.

MORE: President Trump critical of Pennsylvania’s reopening plans in tweet

While Bucks County small businesses remain shutdown indefinitely, officials have a plan to distribute CARES Act funding to help soften the economic hit from the coronavirus.

While details are forthcoming, the county plans to distribute $6M to small businesses in the county. Harvie says the plan will act similarly to Delaware County's small business relief plan.

Meanwhile, Harvie says the county is still considering a final decision on public pools and summer camps as the weather begins to warm up. The former history teacher also remains hopeful that schools will be able to reopen in the fall.

