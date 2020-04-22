Gov. Tom Wolf releases plan for reopening Pennsylvania

article

Residents of north central and northwestern Pennsylvania are projected to be the first in the state to be released from Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

Wolf wants to begin easing some pandemic restrictions on May 8 in areas of Pennsylvania that have been lightly impacted by the new coronavirus.

His reopening plan sets a target of fewer than 50 positive cases of the virus per 100,000 residents for 14 days. Many counties in rural Pennsylvania have reported just a few cases total, though the hardest-hit counties have reported hundreds of virus cases per 100,000 residents.

The virus has infected more than 35,000 people in Pennsylvania and killed more than 1,600, but Wolf, a Democrat, says the state has made sufficient progress in its fight against COVID-19 to begin a gradual loosening of restrictions. Republicans are pressing for a more aggressive

The red phase, which currently applies to the whole state, has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures, and building safety protocols.

Red

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions

Social Restrictions

Life Sustaining Businesses Only

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools (for in-person instruction) and Most Child Care Facilities Closed

Stay-at-Home Orders in Place

Large Gatherings Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

Only Travel for Life-Sustaining Purposes Encouraged

Reiterate and reinforce safety guidance for businesses, workers, individuals, facilities, update if necessary

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Yellow

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions

Social Restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care Open with Worker and Building Safety Orders

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

Stay-at-Home Restrictions Lifted in Favor of Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities (such as gyms, spas), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

All businesses must follow CDC and DOH guidance for social distancing and cleaning

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Green

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions

Social Restrictions

All Businesses Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

Aggressive Mitigation Orders Lifted

All Individuals Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

More than half of all people who have tested positive for the virus statewide live in Philadelphia and its four suburban counties. Many rural counties, by contrast, have been minimally impacted. Five counties have reported just one or two cases.

Dr. Rachel Levine, said last week that contact tracing — identifying people who have been exposed to an infected person so they can be quarantined — will be “really important” as Pennsylvania emerges from a pandemic.

To decide when to move to a new phase, the administration will use Department of Health metrics and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University. The full plan is available here.

To view the full map from the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, click this link here.

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 92, including 2 death

– Allegheny County: 1,088, including 74 deaths

– Armstrong County: 39, including 2 death

– Beaver County: 317, including 47 deaths

– Bedford County: 16, including 1 death

– Berks County: 2,069, including 85 deaths

– Blair County: 14

– Bradford County: 29; including 5 death

– Bucks County: 2,004, including 126 deaths

– Butler County: 164, including 7 deaths

– Cambria County: 21, including 2 death

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 154, including 11 deaths

– Centre County: 76, including 2 death

– Chester County: 950, including 67 deaths

– Clarion County: 19; including 1 death

– Clearfield County: 11

– Clinton County: 13

– Columbia County: 239, including 7 deaths

– Crawford County: 17

– Cumberland County: 207, including 6 deaths

– Dauphin County: 422, including 13 deaths

– Delaware County: 2,757, including 123 deaths

– Elk County: 2

– Erie County: 62

– Fayette County: 70, including 3 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 152, including 10 deaths

– Fulton County: 2

– Greene County: 25

– Huntingdon County: 15

– Indiana County: 56, including 4 deaths

– Jefferson County: 3

– Juniata County: 73

– Lackawanna County: 682, including 57 deaths

– Lancaster County: 1,326, including 86 deaths

– Lawrence County: 61, including 6 deaths

– Lebanon County: 535, including 8 deaths

– Lehigh County: 2,374, including 49 deaths

– Luzerne County: 1,848, including 60 deaths

– Lycoming County: 43, including 2 deaths

– Mckean County: 5

– Mercer County: 59, including 1 death

– Mifflin County: 22

– Monroe County: 1,015, including 48 deaths

– Montgomery County: 3,294, including 230 deaths

– Montour County: 47

– Northampton County: 1,591, including 44 deaths

– Northumberland County: 77

– Perry County: 23, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 10,643, including 423 deaths (statistics from City of Philadelphia)

– Pike County: 317, including 12 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 283, including 7 deaths

– Snyder County: 31, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 19

– Sullivan County: 1

– Susquehanna County: 71, including 4 death

– Tioga County: 15, including 2 death

– Union County: 30

– Venango County: 6

– Warren County: 2, including 1 death

– Washington County: 87, including 2 death

– Wayne County: 86, including 3 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 300, including 20 deaths

– Wyoming County: 17, including 1 death

– York County: 531, including 14 deaths

The Associated Press contributed to this report.